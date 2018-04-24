Apple Watch Series 3 available on Reliance Jio: Pre-orders, launch offer and more

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has become the first all-4G operator in india to launch Apple Watch Series 3, the company said on Tuesday.

Apple Watch Series 3 with a built-in cellular will be up for pre-orders on May 4 at www.Jio.com, Reliance Digital and Jio Store, while the gadget will be available in stores starting May 11.

Subscribers who pre-book the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular with a Jio connection, will be the first one to get the watch. They will also have the option to get a priority home delivery, Jio said.

Launch Offers

Apple Watch Series 3 will come with “jioeverywhereconnect” service. This will allow users to use the same jio number on both the iphone and apple watch series 3 cellular at no extra cost.

How to Activate

To activate, users will need to open the Apple Watch icon on your their iPhone, then pair the Apple Watch with their Jio number. However, the users must make sure that they have the iPhone 6s or newer model is on OS 11.3 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 Specs

The third-generation Apple Watch is also a health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 metres and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

The dual-core processor in the device allows for quicker app launch times, smoother graphics and enables Siri to speak using the built-in speaker.

Apple designed a new custom wireless chip called W2, making Wi-Fi 85 per cent faster and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 per cent more power efficient.

watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, giving even more insight to heart rate, including measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions.

The redesigned Music app experience automatically synchronises playlists like New Music Mix and Favourites Mix, along with the user's most listened to music.