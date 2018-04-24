Apple Watch Series 3 coming to Airtel: Pre-booking, availability and more

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced partnership with Apple for the India launch of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).

Customers can pre-register for the watch on Airtel website starting May 4 and it will be available starting May 11.

Tariff plans



Airtel postpaid customers on any Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan can get connected on the Apple Watch Series 3 absolutely free of cost with their existing plan.



iPhones compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 are : iPhone SE, 6/6 Plus, 6s/6s Plus, 7/7 Plus, 8/8 Plus and iPhone X. The phones will need to be upgraded to iOS version 11.3 or above.



How to activate

To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iPhone to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap "Settings" on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.

Apple Watch Series 3 Specs

The third-generation Apple Watch is also a health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 metres and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

The dual-core processor in the device allows for quicker app launch times, smoother graphics and enables Siri to speak using the built-in speaker.

Apple designed a new custom wireless chip called W2, making Wi-Fi 85 percent faster and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 percent more power efficient.

watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, giving even more insight to heart rate, including measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions.

The redesigned Music app experience automatically synchronises playlists like New Music Mix and Favourites Mix, along with the user's most listened to music.