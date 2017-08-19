Apple Watch 'Series 3' enters final testing phase

San Francisco: It seems like Apple could release its upcoming smartwatch soon as Taiwan-based "Quanta Computer" -- an integral part of the Cupertino-based company`s supply chain -- is ramping up to begin manufacturing the Apple Watch "Series 3".

The product could look similar to current Apple Watches but would feature an LTE option in order to facilitate a measure of wireless connectivity.

Apple is expected to launch the Watch "Series 3" later this year and "Quanta Computer" has entered the final testing phase, Chinese news outlet "Economic Daily" reported.

The Apple Watch "Series 3" could boast an all-new form factor, "Macworld" had reported last week.

The upcoming Apple Watch is expected to ship with both 38-mm and 42-mm models.

The next-generation Apple Watch is slated to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017, the "Economic Daily" report added.