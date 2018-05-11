Apple Watch Series 3 goes on sale in India: All you want to know

New Delhi: The much anticipated Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) went on sale in India on Friday.

The smaller Apple Watch variant is priced at Rs 39,080 while the larger variant will come at Rs 41,120.

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel had announced lucrative per-registeration offer for the watch on their website.

The telecom operators had announced tariff plans, free home delivery and other offers to subscribers who pre-booked the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 3 Specs

The third-generation Apple Watch is also a health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 metres and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

The dual-core processor in the device allows for quicker app launch times, smoother graphics and enables Siri to speak using the built-in speaker.

Apple designed a new custom wireless chip called W2, making Wi-Fi 85 percent faster and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 percent more power efficient.

watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, giving even more insight to heart rate, including measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions.

The redesigned Music app experience automatically synchronises playlists like New Music Mix and Favourites Mix, along with the user's most listened to music.