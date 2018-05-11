Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular arrives on Reliance Jio

Mumbai: Reliance Jio on Friday announced that it has begun selling Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).

Jio has also announced JioEverywhereConnect service for all its prepaid and postpaid customers at no additional cost. The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is available on Jio website, Reliance Digital and Jio stores.



JioEverywhereConnect will allow Jio users to use the same Jio number on both their iPhone and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), to make and receive calls, use data and applications on the data-strong Jio network, even when they have left their iPhone behind.



Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.



How to activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)

Customers first need to update iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.

Apple Watch Series 3 Specs

The third-generation Apple Watch is also a health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 metres and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

The dual-core processor in the device allows for quicker app launch times, smoother graphics and enables Siri to speak using the built-in speaker.

Apple designed a new custom wireless chip called W2, making Wi-Fi 85 percent faster and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 percent more power efficient.

watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, giving even more insight to heart rate, including measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions.

The redesigned Music app experience automatically synchronises playlists like New Music Mix and Favourites Mix, along with the user's most listened to music.