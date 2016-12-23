ASUS launches ZenWatch 3 in two strap variants in India

New Delhi: Two strap variants of ZenWatch 3 were announced on Friday by technology major ASUS.

Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Friday announced "ZenWatch 3" in two strap variants. The leather strap variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the rubber variant will cost Rs 17,599.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes with more than 50 software watch faces that can be changed using the "ZenWatch Manager" smartphone app.

Users can pre-order the two variants of ZenWatch 3 (leather in dark brown and rubber in beige colour) on Flipkart from December 23 and a third rubber variant in brownish grey colour will be available from January.

ASUS "ZenWatch 3" is a full-featured activity tracker that helps wearers stay motivated and improve their fitness.

With IANS Inputs