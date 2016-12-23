ASUS launches ZenWatch 3 in two strap variants in India
New Delhi: Two strap variants of ZenWatch 3 were announced on Friday by technology major ASUS.
Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Friday announced "ZenWatch 3" in two strap variants. The leather strap variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the rubber variant will cost Rs 17,599.
The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes with more than 50 software watch faces that can be changed using the "ZenWatch Manager" smartphone app.
Users can pre-order the two variants of ZenWatch 3 (leather in dark brown and rubber in beige colour) on Flipkart from December 23 and a third rubber variant in brownish grey colour will be available from January.
ASUS "ZenWatch 3" is a full-featured activity tracker that helps wearers stay motivated and improve their fitness.
With IANS Inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- You can use Reliance Jio services on 2G and 3G smartphones – Know how
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Harbhajan Singh likely to contest Punjab Assembly election on Congress ticket from Jalandhar: Report
Top Videos
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
-
USA's eldest Gorilla celebrates 60th birthday in Ohio's Columbus Zoo
-
EC delists 255 fake political parties; one registered under Rajnath Singh's Delhi address
-