Asus Zenfone 3 receives Android 7.0 Nougat update
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:23
New Delhi: Asus has rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Zenfone 3 smartphones, as per reports.
Till now, the update has been rolled out to two versions of the Zenfone 3, namely ZE520KL and ZE552KL.
As of now, the update is available for Zenfone 3 users in the Philippines only but the company has assured that the global roll out will take place soon.
Android 7.0 Nougat for the Asus Zenfone 3 smartphones will add features like the Multi-window support.which allows support for launching two apps at the same time.
First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 07:53
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi?
- DNA: Selfies could harm your mental health - Know how!
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi? - Part II
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- There is no rift between me and Akhilesh, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
- Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results: As it happened
- WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain
- IND A vs ENG XI, 1st warm-up match - As it happened...
- Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account