Asus Zenfone 3 receives Android 7.0 Nougat update

New Delhi: Asus has rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Zenfone 3 smartphones, as per reports.

Till now, the update has been rolled out to two versions of the Zenfone 3, namely ZE520KL and ZE552KL.

As of now, the update is available for Zenfone 3 users in the Philippines only but the company has assured that the global roll out will take place soon.

Android 7.0 Nougat for the Asus Zenfone 3 smartphones will add features like the Multi-window support.which allows support for launching two apps at the same time.