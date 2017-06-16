Barco launches two new 'Smart Laser' projectors

London: Global cinema technology leader Barco on Friday announced to expand its laser portfolio with two `Smart Laser` projectors that provide large cinema screens with up to 33,000 lumens brightness and 2K or 4K resolution.

The DP2K-32BLP and DP4K-32BLP projectors free exhibitors from all lamp-related hassles and cost, allowing them to cut costs and simplify their operations.

"By introducing DP2K-32BLP and DP4K-32BLP projectors, we now provide exhibitors with projectors that are perfect for large cinema screens. We now provide the widest range of laser-illuminated cinema projectors in the industry, with no fewer than 15 `Flagship Laser` and `Smart Laser` projectors," said Stijn Henderickx, Vice President, Cinema at Barco.

Exhibitors who already own a "32B Barco Xenon" cinema projector can retrofit their current projector to benefit from laser technology, rather than invest in an entirely new model.

"We`re driving the adoption of laser projection around the world by enabling exhibitors to tap into the benefits of laser projection - irrespective of their screen size, theatre size or budget," Henderickx added.