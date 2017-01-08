Best gadgets coming in 2017

New Delhi: 2017 is going to unveil more new gadgets upping the convenience factor. Some of the launches expected are of the following:

Apple iPhone 8

As per media reports, Apple may sneak in major changes in its next flagship to mark the iPhone’s 10th anniversary in 2017. What s being speculated that the liquid-crystal LCD display may get swapped by OLED display (organic light-emitting diodes) OLED displays are known to be thinner, lighter, and more flexible than LCDs. Samsung’s Galaxy Edge phones sport a similar design and have been called gimmicky; Apple is also making the phone sensitive to touch on any of its sids instead of just one.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The next flagship from Samsung will have a tough job to p[lease all those who were disillusion by the notorious Galaxy Note 7. Leaked photo reveals curved gold handset - and no home button

The upcoming Galaxy S8 is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona from February 27-March 2. The phone will feature a new virtual personal assistant based on technology from an AI and assistant system Viv, which it acquired in October. Viv was co-founded by Dag Kittlaus, Adam Cheyer and Chris Brigham — who created Siri, which was acquired by Apple in 2010. The S8 is also expected to be powerpacked with an extremely high-resolution “4K” display, a second rear camera, and possibly an iris scanner for an added layer of security.

Foldable Samsung phone

Samsung is expected to release its most awaited foldable smartphone, which it is working on for years. Dubbed the Galaxy X for now, the foldable device would let you read and view content on a tablet-sized screen that could convert to a smartphone-like size for convenient transport. Though other companies like Lenovo, Oppo have also created dual-screen and foldable smartphones, but none have released the device commercially.

Microsoft Surface phone

CEO Satya Nadella's the “ultimate mobile device” could be the first of a Surface series phone, which is expected in 2017. The device is expected to offer the latest and most innovative use of the Windows 10 Mobile operating system. As per leaked pics, it has a metal body to match Microsoft’s other Surface devices and run the Windows 10 OS through an emulator, if connected to an external keyboard, monitor, and mouse.

Android Wear 2.0 smart watches

Smart watches based on Android Wear 2.0, an updated version of Google’s Android operating system are expected to be launched in mid-2017. The watches are expected to allow users download and run apps on their watches via Bluetooth, cellular connection, or Wi-Fi, without relying on tethered connections from their smartphones, iPhone owners could use Android Wear devices.