Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops

New Delhi: In a bid to promote imaging culture, Canon India on Friday organised a series of activities and workshops across the country in celebration of `World Photography Day` that falls on August 19.

The company organised a `photo walk` at Infosys office in Bengaluru which was followed by photography quiz and contest for the employees.

"This `World Photography Day`, we are further strengthening our outreach of customer connect with theme-based workshops and contests," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, in a statement.

The company organised a series of photography workshops and events in Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, clubs, corporate houses, schools, universities and other places in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal.