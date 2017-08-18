close
Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops

The company organised a `photo walk` at Infosys office in Bengaluru which was followed by photography quiz and contest for the employees.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 16:27
New Delhi: In a bid to promote imaging culture, Canon India on Friday organised a series of activities and workshops across the country in celebration of `World Photography Day` that falls on August 19.

"This `World Photography Day`, we are further strengthening our outreach of customer connect with theme-based workshops and contests," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, in a statement.

The company organised a series of photography workshops and events in Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, clubs, corporate houses, schools, universities and other places in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal.

TAGS

CanonCanon IndiaWorld Photography DayInfosysCanon Image Square storesCanon India celebration

