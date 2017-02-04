Canon launches 10 new printers in professional printing domain
New Delhi: Extending its offerings in the professional printing domain to offer vibrant image quality with increased versatility for print service providers, digital imaging company Canon India on Saturday launched 10 new printers.
The imagePROGRAF PRO series includes 12-colour imagePROGRAF PRO-520 and imagePROGRAF PRO-540, eight-colour imagePROGRAF PRO-540S and imagePROGRAF PRO-560S.
Also launched is the five-colour imagePROGRAF 671E, offering a right mix of affordability features to the small and medium business segment.
"As we embark on the landmark journey of our third decade of existence in the country, we have further amplified our commitment, across both B2B and B2C segments," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, in a statement.
Another large format printer announced is "Oce ColorWave 700", designed for wide range of graphic arts applications like wall papers, in shop brandings, signage etc.
Consisting of the imagePRESS C850, imagePRESS C750, imagePRESS C650 digital colour production presses, the new series incorporates a variety of updated features and technology to help meet the requirements of its target markets, including commercial printers, in-plant operations, and other print service providers, the company said.
Canon also launched "imagePRESS C8000VP" based on the successful legacy product C10000VP offering offset-like vibrant, stable output quality and supports specialty media including vellum, film and synthetics.
