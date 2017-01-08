Expected launch, key features of Samsung Galaxy S8

New Delhi: Samsung pushed back the launch of its alleged Galaxy S8 smartphone back to April 2017 from February 2017 earlier in order to gain confidence from consumers before making it available worldwide, as per media reports.

Key features expected:

1) Airpods

Rumour has it that Samsung will do away with the 3.5-mm audio jack in the new Galaxy S8.

Currently, Samsung has the Gear IconX, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which is basically a music box but also tracks ones physical fitness.

According to reports inSamMobile, the South Korean company will launch a new pair of wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S8 which is believe to be the new Airpods, in line with that of Apple Airpods.

2) Specs

According to various reports, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with a 4K screen, dual-lens cameras, 6GB of RAM and even a 30-megapixel camera.

Reports also suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy phone will come with a 4,200 mAh battery that would give a 24 hours life even on solid usage.

SamMobile reports that the S8 may include an Exynos 8895 processor coupled with a Mali-G71 GPU. This means the new phone will be up to 1.8 times more powerful than the already-impressive Galaxy S7.

3) Price

Price has always played an important role while new devices are launch as they determine a major on the success of the phone. So, considering that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to be priced almost the same at the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Currently, the 32GB S7 comes in at £569 whilst the slightly larger S7 edge is £639. So, it is very likely that the new Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced far from this, if not for 64GB and 128GB variant.