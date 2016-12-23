Honor 6X smartphone: Key Features
Delhi: Huawei Honor 6X smartphone, manufactured by the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, was launched in China in October 2016.
Following are some key features of the phone:
- It comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display and has a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels.
- The smartphone flaunts 2.5D curved glass on top and it is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core processor.
- The phone comes with 3GB of RAM.
- Huawei Honor 6X has 32GB of internal storage. You can expand it to 128GB via a microSD card.
- The phone has a 12-megapixel auto-focus snapper with PDAF support and a 8-megapixel front shooter.
- It runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh non removable battery.
- The phone measures 150.90 x 72.60 x 8.20 and weighs 162.00 grams.
- It is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone. It accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM.
- As for the connectivity options, it include Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.
- It features a fingerprint sensor at the back, It can unlock the device in 0.3 seconds.
-
New passport rules in India: All you need to know
-
Gold price falls for 2nd straight day to Rs 27,850 per 10 grams
-
Demonetisation: Cash withdrawal limit deadline may be extended beyond December 30, says SBI Chairman
-
India on the cusp of a leap towards higher growth trajectory, says President
-
Income tax department identifies 67.54 lakh potential non-filers for 2014-15
-
Mandi Live : Income Tax dept raids jewellers in Delhi's Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh area
-
IT Department to take action against 67 lakh people for tax fraud
-
IT Department to take action against 67 lakh people for tax fraud
-
ED arrests Parasmal lodha from Mumbai airport
-
IT Department puts name of tax defaulters on their website