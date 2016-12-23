Honor 6X smartphone: Key Features

Delhi: Huawei Honor 6X smartphone, manufactured by the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, was launched in China in October 2016.

Following are some key features of the phone:

- It comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display and has a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels.

- The smartphone flaunts 2.5D curved glass on top and it is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core processor.

- The phone comes with 3GB of RAM.

- Huawei Honor 6X has 32GB of internal storage. You can expand it to 128GB via a microSD card.

- The phone has a 12-megapixel auto-focus snapper with PDAF support and a 8-megapixel front shooter.

- It runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh non removable battery.

- The phone measures 150.90 x 72.60 x 8.20 and weighs 162.00 grams.

- It is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone. It accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM.

- As for the connectivity options, it include Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.

- It features a fingerprint sensor at the back, It can unlock the device in 0.3 seconds.