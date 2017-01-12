close
HTC event on Jan 12: Key things to watch out for 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 09:02
New Delhi: HTC is all geared up for its event on January and is expected to unveil three new smartphones, as per reports.

The Taiwanese smartphone maker is ready to unveil its ‘U’ series with HTC U Ultra (codenamed Ocean Note), HTC U Play (Alpine) and One X10 smartphones at the event.

Key highlights:

HTC will unveil three new smartphones at the Jan 12 event.

The HTC U Ultra is expected to have a 6-inch display.

The HTC U Play is expected to boast a 5.2-inch display.

Both the phones to be devoid of the 3.5mm audio jack.

HTC U Play and HTC One X10 are expected to be shipped in the first quarter.

HTC has also hinted at a new 'Vive' branded series, that might be unveiled at the same event.

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:18

