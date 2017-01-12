HTC event on Jan 12: Key things to watch out for
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 09:02
New Delhi: HTC is all geared up for its event on January and is expected to unveil three new smartphones, as per reports.
The Taiwanese smartphone maker is ready to unveil its ‘U’ series with HTC U Ultra (codenamed Ocean Note), HTC U Play (Alpine) and One X10 smartphones at the event.
Key highlights:
HTC will unveil three new smartphones at the Jan 12 event.
The HTC U Ultra is expected to have a 6-inch display.
The HTC U Play is expected to boast a 5.2-inch display.
Both the phones to be devoid of the 3.5mm audio jack.
HTC U Play and HTC One X10 are expected to be shipped in the first quarter.
HTC has also hinted at a new 'Vive' branded series, that might be unveiled at the same event.
First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:18
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- BSF jawan's video exposing bad quality food served on duty goes viral
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- Delhi records coldest day of the season at 6°C
- WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain
- IND A vs ENG XI, 1st warm-up match - As it happened...
- Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account
- Rs 3-4 lakh crore of evaded income deposited in banks post demonetisation