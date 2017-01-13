HTC U Ultra: Check out key features
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:28
New Dehli: The HTC U Ultra is the first flagship-level device announced in the US and features an impressive set of specifications.
Here are some of its key features:
Size: 5.7-inch
Resolution: Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Type: Super LCD 5
Protection: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 or Sapphire Glass
Secondary Display: 2.05-inch
Resolution: (1040 x 160 pixels)
Dimensions: 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99 mm
Weight: 170 g
The HTC U Ultra is available in Sapphire Blue, Cosmetic Pink, Brilliant Black, Ice White colours.
First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:11
