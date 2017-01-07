Huawei Mate 9 with 5.9 inch screen: Key features
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 10:11
New Delhi: The is available to buy in the US from Friday. The key Mate 9 talking is the fact that Huawei’s Mate 9 ships with Alexa functionality pre-installed.
Key features
Display: 5.9 inch FHD Display
Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080), 373ppi
CPU: HUAWEI Kirin 960, Octa-core CPU (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) + i6 co-processor, Mali-G71 MP8
Operation System: Android 7.0
4GB RAM
64GB memory, expandable upto 256GB using microSD card
Sensors: Fingerprint Sensor, G-Sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Compass, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer, IR
Camera: 20MP Monochrome+12MP RGB, F2.2 (Primary)
Front camera: 8MP AF, F1.9
Battery: 4000mAh
Dual SIM Support
