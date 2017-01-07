Huawei Mate 9 with 5.9 inch screen: Key features

New Delhi: The is available to buy in the US from Friday. The key Mate 9 talking is the fact that Huawei’s Mate 9 ships with Alexa functionality pre-installed.

Key features

Display: 5.9 inch FHD Display

Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080), 373ppi

CPU: HUAWEI Kirin 960, Octa-core CPU (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) + i6 co-processor, Mali-G71 MP8

Operation System: Android 7.0

4GB RAM

64GB memory, expandable upto 256GB using microSD card

Sensors: Fingerprint Sensor, G-Sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Compass, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer, IR

Camera: 20MP Monochrome+12MP RGB, F2.2 (Primary)

Front camera: 8MP AF, F1.9

Battery: 4000mAh

Dual SIM Support