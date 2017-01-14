Huawei P8 Lite (2017) with Android 7.0 Nougat launched: Key features
New Delhi: Huawei has launched the new P8 Lite (2017), which happens to be the successor of 2-year-old P8 Lite.
Here are some of its features:
Huawei P8 Lite (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display.
It is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 655 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM.
The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and offers 16GB of internal storage.
The smartphone features a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and a 8MP front camera as well.
It is backed by a 3000 mAh non-removable battery.
The P8 Lite (2017) supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and Micro USB 2.0 port
It will be priced at 239 euros (Rs 17,000 approx).
