iBall unveils`Slide Brisk 4G2` tablet at Rs 8,999
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 18:27
New Delhi: iBall on Monday unveiled `iBall Slide Brisk 4G2` tablet featuring a 7-inch HD display at Rs 8,999. It comes in addition to the Slide series.
The device comes with 3GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory that can be extended up to 32GB, powered by 64-bit Quad Core Processor and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.
An extension to the iBall Slide Snap 4G2, the device sports a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera with LED Flash. With its 3500mAh battery, the device runs for long hours.
Available in Cobalt Blue colour, the device supports 21 regional languages.
With IANS Inputs
First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 18:27
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Exclusive talk with Akshay Kumar over his videos on social media
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- Does freedom of speech allows you to make fun of history?
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Aus Open 2017, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal — As it happened...