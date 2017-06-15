Intex technologies launches powerful 'Elyt e7' smartphone

close

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:52
Intex technologies launches powerful &#039;Elyt e7&#039; smartphone

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Thursday announced the launch of a smartphone "Elyt e7" with high-end specifications for just Rs 7,999.

"Elyt e7" comes with 5.2-inch HD IPS display supported with 2.5D curved glass display. 

The device is powered with 3GB RAM, 1.25GHz and 64-bit Quad Core Mediatek processor. 

"With `ELYT e7`, we have further enriched our diverse product portfolio to stay ahead in time and made our offerings the best of all for our discerning consumers," said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies in a statement.

"Elyt e7," available on Amazon, comes with 13MP Rear AF Camera with LED flash, 5MP selfie camera and houses 4020mAh battery.

TAGS

IntexIntex TechnologiesElyt e7Quad Core Mediatek processorIntex smartphone

