JIO to deploy pre-5G high-speed system in Delhi, Mumbai stadiums this T20 season

JI0 will deploy 4G advanced Massive MIMO to provide high-speed user experience during April and May's T20 matches in Delhi and Mumbai stadiums.

The stadiums for the matches will be connected with Pre- 5G Massive MIMO units to provide super-fast 4G speed to users. Massive MIMO will provide more than five times the capacity in a 30 MHz wide band spectrum in these high user density venues. This advanced pre 5G deployment will provide true digital experience to stream, share and post the contents at super-fast speeds.

The stadiums in Delhi and Mumbai will get connected with an array of high-speed wireless broadband solutions ranging from Massive MIMO, 4G eNodeBs, hundreds of Wi-Fi and small cells to provide seamless superfast high-speed user experience to Jio users.