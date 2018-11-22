हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad X1 Extreme in India

Starting at just 1.7kg, the X1 Extreme is 12 percent lighter than its popular cousin ThinkPad T580.

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad X1 Extreme in India

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched the latest addition to the ThinkPad X1 portfolio in India. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme comes at Rs 1,95,999 (excluding tax and other charges).

“ThinkPad X1 Extreme introduces a 15-inch form factor to the X1 series and is the first to include NVIDIA discrete graphics. X1 Extreme is designed for advanced users who seek a thin and light Windows 10 powered laptop that reflects their personality as well as high performance computing needs,” Lenovo said in a statement.

1050Ti graphics also lets users sneak in some time with their favorite games, and movies. ThinkPad X1 Extreme  has four layers of reinforced carbon fiber form the top cover structure including a core layer that absorbs shocks. In addition, a new aluminum-alloy bottom cover dissipates the heat more efficiently and keeps the ThinkPad cool, while supporting intense computing and graphics workloads. Work Hard

Starting at just 1.7kg, the X1 Extreme is 12 percent lighter than its popular cousin ThinkPad T580, Lenovo said.

The device comes with 8th generation Intel Core processors,  with up to 64GB of memory and dual PCIe SSD storage option with Raid 0/1 capability. On full charge, ,the device can run up to 15 hours. Rapid Charge will can fuel the X1 Extreme up to 80 percent in just 60 minutes

Lenovo also has partnered with Air Asia, and customers of ThinkPad X1 Extreme would be able to earn free flights beginning December.

As an introductory offer for December, 15,000 reward points on Air Asia would be awarded free for a ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

