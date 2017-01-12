Lenovo P2 goes on sale, available exclusively on Flipkart
New Delhi: Lenovo P2 goes on sale from Thursday. The smartphone is available exclusively on e-commerce site Flipkart.
SPECIFICATIONS:
DISPLAY: 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass and PPI of 401 pixels per inch
PROCESSOR: 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
RAM: 3GB and 4GB
MEMORY: 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB
CAMERA: 13MP rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP front camera
SIM: Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
CONNECTIVITY: Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G
PRICE:
The Lenovo P2 comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB RAM and the 4GB RAM.
While the 3GB RAM has been priced at Rs 16,999, the 4GB RAM has been priced at Rs 17,999.
COLOURS:
The Lenovo P2 is available in two colour variants of Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey.
