Lenovo P2 goes on sale today, available exclusively on Flipkart

New Delhi: Lenovo P2 goes on sale from Thursday. The smartphone is available exclusively on e-commerce site Flipkart.

SPECIFICATIONS:

DISPLAY: 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass and PPI of 401 pixels per inch

PROCESSOR: 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

RAM: 3GB and 4GB

MEMORY: 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB

CAMERA: 13MP rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP front camera

SIM: Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)

CONNECTIVITY: Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G

PRICE:

The Lenovo P2 comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB RAM and the 4GB RAM.

While the 3GB RAM has been priced at Rs 16,999, the 4GB RAM has been priced at Rs 17,999.

COLOURS:

The Lenovo P2 is available in two colour variants of Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey.