Lenovo P2 goes on sale today, available exclusively on Flipkart
New Delhi: Lenovo P2 goes on sale from Thursday. The smartphone is available exclusively on e-commerce site Flipkart.
SPECIFICATIONS:
DISPLAY: 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass and PPI of 401 pixels per inch
PROCESSOR: 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
RAM: 3GB and 4GB
MEMORY: 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB
CAMERA: 13MP rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP front camera
SIM: Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
CONNECTIVITY: Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G
PRICE:
The Lenovo P2 comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB RAM and the 4GB RAM.
While the 3GB RAM has been priced at Rs 16,999, the 4GB RAM has been priced at Rs 17,999.
COLOURS:
The Lenovo P2 is available in two colour variants of Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- BSF jawan's video exposing bad quality food served on duty goes viral
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- Delhi records coldest day of the season at 6°C
- WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain
- IND A vs ENG XI, 1st warm-up match - As it happened...
- Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account
- Rs 3-4 lakh crore of evaded income deposited in banks post demonetisation