MSI expects 15% market share in gaming laptop by 2018-end

New Delhi: Taiwan-based computer firm MSI expects 10-15 percent share in Indian gaming laptop market by the next year-end, a company official said on Thursday.

"Based on our discussion with distributors and partners, Indian gaming laptop sales are estimated to be around 10,000 per month. We expected to capture 10-15 per cent share in this market," Micro-Star International Manager Frank Hsu said on the sidelines of an event that saw launch of three laptops.

The gaming laptops are in the range of about Rs 1.5-3.25 lakh per unit.

The high-end model has 18.4 inch full high definition screen, Windows 10 operating system, 1 terabyte hard disk and Intel's Kaby lake i7 processor with base processing speed of 2.9 Ghz that can go up to 3.9 Ghz in turbo mode.

It comes with Nvidia virtual reality ready GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card that has processing speed of 1733 Mhz and can be enhanced by 40 per cent.

Hsu said the MSI product range starts from Rs 60,000 onwards, but products that can match gamers' comfort start from Rs 1 lakh onwards.

Asked about the strategy to sell laptops that are priced high, Hsu said MSI will initially focus on metros for business and next year expand business to tier 2 cities.

"We are increasing our headcount in India to support customers. By the end of this year, we will start providing after-sales support in 30-40 cities. We will have collection point in these cities so that we can bring laptop to our service centre and send it back in case any problem occurs," Hsu said.

He added the company has started selling MSI gaming laptops on Flipkart and is in discussion with other online partners as well as Croma.

"We are in discussion with our partners to pick up laptops from the customer's premises in case they face any problem and deliver it back after fixing it," Hsu said.

The company has set up three experience zones in the country and is planning to expand in metros by the end of this year.