हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panasonic India

Panasonic debuts OLED TV series in India

The OLED line-up comes in 55-inch "FZ950" and 65-inch "FZ1000" series, starting at Rs 299,000.

Panasonic debuts OLED TV series in India

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Wednesday announced its debut in the OLED TV segment with a new line-up of two series, along with 11 models in the 4K segment.

The OLED line-up comes in 55-inch "FZ950" and 65-inch "FZ1000" series, starting at Rs 299,000.

Both the series are equipped with features like "Hexa Chroma Drive PRO" colour management system, an "Absolute Black Filter", "Super Bright Panel", "Ultra Fine Tuning Technology" and thin "Dynamic Blade Speakers".

"With the introduction of our first-ever OLED line of TVs, we seek to cement our position as a technology company with a vision for the future and provide an enhanced cinematic experience," Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said in a statement.

The new OLED TVs run on the renamed version of Firefox operating system (OS) "My Home Screen 3.0" which would enable users to customise and navigate through apps faster.

Along with the swipe and share mechanism, that would also let users share content between the TV and other smart-devices over the home network.

The TVs also come with a two-way Bluetooth audio link function to let users play music via a smart-device on the TV speakers.

The 4K series starts from Rs 65,000.

"We are working closely with Hollywood giant Deluxe to ensure that the technical accuracy of the award winning TVs matches the filmmaker's creative intent," said Neeraj Bahl, Associate Director-Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India.

Tags:
Panasonic IndiaPanasonic OLED TVPanasonic FZ950Panasonic FZ1000

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close