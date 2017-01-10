Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch India launch on Jan 10: All you should know

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch its third-generation Gear S3 smartwatch in India on January 10.

The media invite has been sent for the launch event which will take place in the capital city New Delhi on the 10th.

Here's everything you need to know:

Gear S3 available in two variants

The Gear S3 is offered in two variants – Classic and Frontier.

The Gear S3 Classic comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas there ‘Frontier’ version supports LTE, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The smartwatch also has a circular bezel, which can be used to navigate through the menu, installed apps, accepting or rejecting calls.

Specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch super AMOLED full circular display running at a resolution of 360×360pixels (278 dpi).

The screen is slightly bigger compared to the Gear S2′s 1.2-inch full circular display.

The company has added Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection, and it is military-grade durable, which means the Gear S3 Frontier could be able to withstand accidental damage, and would also be able to survive high and low temperatures.

Gear S3 price

The Gear S3 is priced at $349, which is approximately Rs 23,800.

However, there is no confirmation on the India pricing yet.