Samsung launches two smartphones in Galaxy J series: Here are key features

New Delhi: Samsung India on Friday launched Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G smartphones in India. The smartphones are priced at Rs 8,490 and Rs 6,890 respectively.

Key features

1) Both the models feature `Ultra Data Saving mode` (UDS), `S bike` mode and `S Power Planning` which offer more affordable browsing, uninterrupted riding for bikers, and smart power planning respectively.

2) Apart from `Turbo Speed` technology, Galaxy J2 Ace also features `S Secure` that ensures the safest browsing experience and provides privacy features to keep personal information protected.

3) Galaxy J2 Ace sports 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with selfie flash. The Galaxy J1 4G sports a 5MP rear and a 2MP front camera along `Beauty Face` mode that allow users to enhance images automatically.

4) While Galaxy J2 Ace is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, the Galaxy J1 4G is fueled by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

With IANS Inputs