Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, Notebook Flash launched at Consumer Electronics Show

Las Vegas: Samsung electronics co., Ltd. Has unveiled two new Notebook PCs – Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and the Samsung Notebook Flash – at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

“By offering two different PCs that are modern and sleek, put a premium on design, and deliver Samsung’s signature, cutting-edge performance, we’re offering our consumers even more choices so they can pick the PC that is specific to their needs,” YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at SamsungElectronics said.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes with metal exterior and fashionable diamond-cut edges. It comes with 13.3 inch FHD, 6.7mm bezel scren and dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Thunder Amp to increase maximum volume output, redesigned keyboard, and 14 hours of battery life.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro runs on a Windows 10 Home operating system. It comes with Active Pen—with more than 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor,

Samsung Notebook Flash

The Samsung Notebook Flash features a 13.3 inch FHD LED Display. It is equipped with cutting-edge Gigabit-Wifi technology. It also lets users log-in instantly with a fingerprint scanner, so they can get to work immediately and securely. It offers expandable storage (sold separately) with a Universal Flash Storage/MicroSD Memory slot for files and apps on the go.

Available in charcoal color in the US, the Samsung Notebook Flash combines fun retro design, including a typewriter keyboard, multiple port options and 10 hour battery life.

Priced at at $349.99, the Samsung Notebook Flash will start selling on January 15, 2019 at Amazon and Samsung.com across US while the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro will be available early this year.