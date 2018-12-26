Sony launches new wireless noise-cancelling headphones

New Delhi: Sony India on Wednesday expanded its noise cancellation headphones line-up with the launch of WH-CH700N in the country at Rs 12,990.

The Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation (AINC) technology in the headphones analyses background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on airplanes and other noisy environments, Sony India said in a statement.

The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone for voice assistant commands and hands-free calls.

The battery delivers up to 35 hours of power (depending on music settings) and is rechargeable via USB, claimed Sony, adding that the new headphones will be optimised for Google Assistant with an update.

The headphones are also equipped with a quick charge technology that gives 60 minutes of playback from 10 minutes of charge, it added.