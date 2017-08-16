close
Sony launches two new speakers in India

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:47

New Delhi: Extending its home entertainment audio system portfolio, Sony India on Wednesday launched `MHC-V11` and `SHAKE-X30D` speakers in India.

`MHC-V11` would be available from August 20 at Rs 19,990 while `SHAKE-X30D`, priced at Rs 50,990, would be available from August 24.

The audio speakers also come with built-in FM radio and provide connectivity via Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC) and USB port.

They can be integrated with the `Sony Music Center` app using smartphones or tablets to allow users control the music tracks, the company said in a statement.

The speakers render Karaoke and DJ effects and have two mic inputs to allow users to sing along. `SHAKE- X30D` offers four different party effects.

The devices also come with `LED speaker lights` to render club-like ambience.

