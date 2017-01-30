Sony unveils Cyber-shot HX350 camera with 50x zoom at 28,990
New Delhi: Sony India on Monday launched Cyber-shot HX350 camera with 50x zoom at Rs 28,990.
The HX350 is loaded with a 20.4MP, high-resolution back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and a "BIONZ X" imaging processor for effective and accurate image processing.
"Equipped with the Carl ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* coating lens, it offers 50x optical zoom range, corresponding from 24mm wide angle to 1,200mm super telephoto (equivalent in 35mm format). The Clear Image Zoom feature on the camera brings distant buildings, people and animals jaw-droppingly close," the company said in a statement.
The camera also packs "Optical SteadyShot" feature that cuts handheld wobbles and camera shakes to attain crisp stills, offering full-HD video recording.
With IANS Inputs
