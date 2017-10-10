Sony unveils RX10 IV camera with world's fastest auto focus

New Delhi: Expanding its Cyber-shot RX10 series, Sony on Tuesday launched a new RX10 IV camera in India, starting at Rs 1,29,990.

Available from October 14 at Alpha flagship stores and major electronic outlets, the camera claims to have the world`s fastest, 0.03 second high-speed auto focus (AF) with 315 focal-plane phase-detection AF points.

The device is capable of 4K movie recording with tiltable LCD screen, housing "Touch Focus" and "Touch Pad" features.

Building on the success of last year`s RX10 III, the new camera features up to 24 frames per second (fps) continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking.

It has 315 phase-detection AF points that rivals the fastest professional interchangeable lens cameras, the company said in a statement.

The RX10 IV model delivers an unmatched combination of mobility and speed for imaging enthusiasts and professionals looking for the ultimate `all-in-one` solution.

For the first time in a Cyber-shot camera, the RX10 IV model employs "High-density Tracking AF" technology.

This advanced technology concentrates AF points around a subject to improve tracking and focus accuracy, allowing even the most unpredictable subjects including fast-moving athletes and birds in-flight to be captured with ease.

For convenience during image playback, continuously shot images can be displayed in groups instead of individual shots.

The RX10 IV also has a high-speed "Anti-Distortion Shutter" (maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32000 second) that reduces the "rolling shutter" effect commonly experienced with fast moving subjects.

It helps shoot silently in all modes -- including continuous high-speed shooting -- when the electronic shutter is engaged.

A mechanical shutter mode is also available as well if required by the user, the company said.