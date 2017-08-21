Videocon 'Metal Pro 2' launched at Rs 6,999

New Delhi: Videocon Mobiles on Monday launched an affordable "Metal Pro 2" smartphone with 2GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system for Rs 6,999.

In terms of camera specifications, "Metal Pro 2" features 13MP selfie camera and 3.2 MP rear camera with LED flash.

"At Videocon, we are committed towards meaningful innovations that delight our consumers. `Metal Pro 2` is a slim and stunning device, which has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the users," said Akshay Dhoot, CEO of Videocon Mobiles, in a statement.

The company says the display of the phone comes with a technology called "MiraVision" which works on an advance algorithm model and enhances visual quality of display by altering various picture attributes.

Other features of the phone include 4G VoLTE connectivity, 16GB inbuilt memory which can be expanded up to 128GB.

"Metal Pro 2" also features "SOS-Be-Safe" and panic button in compliance with the Indian government`s mandate.

The company is also offering freebies such as a one-year subscription of "Eros Now" and the complete paid versions of games from "Game Loft."

The phone, available in gold and `space grey` colours, can be purchased from multi-brand retail stores by the end of this month.