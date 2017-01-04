Watch: Model Emily Ratajkowski explains how OnePlus' Dash Charge works!
By Rd. Alexander | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 18:52
New Delhi: A day's power in 30 minutes of charge – that's OnePlus' Dash charge does.
Yes, thanks to Dash Charge, one can charge their OnePlus devices as quickly as they can.
Taking it to another level, OnePlus has roped in American actress and model Emily Ratajkowski to explain how the Dash Charge works.
Taking to twitter, OnePlus said, “Everyone knows Dash Charge is the best charging technology around. But how does it work? @emrata explains all.”
Everyone knows Dash Charge is the best charging technology around. But how does it work? @emrata explains all. https://t.co/7yvpvwavLX
— OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2017
Check out the video below as the model explains you how the charge works.
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 18:51
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
- PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here