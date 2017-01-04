Watch: Model Emily Ratajkowski explains how OnePlus' Dash Charge works!

New Delhi: A day's power in 30 minutes of charge – that's OnePlus' Dash charge does.

Yes, thanks to Dash Charge, one can charge their OnePlus devices as quickly as they can.

Taking it to another level, OnePlus has roped in American actress and model Emily Ratajkowski to explain how the Dash Charge works.

Taking to twitter, OnePlus said, “Everyone knows Dash Charge is the best charging technology around. But how does it work? @emrata explains all.”

Check out the video below as the model explains you how the charge works.