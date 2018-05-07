ASUS expands gaming laptop line-up in India

New Delhi: Expanding its gaming laptop series in India, Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS on Monday launched the "FX 504 TUF GAMING" and "ROG G703" devices in India.

The price of "FX504" starts at Rs 69,990 while "ROG G703" is priced at Rs 4,99,990.

"FX504" is the first laptop in the new "TUF Gaming" series powered with 8th-Gen processor. The "ROG G703" is also 8th-Gen powered by the hexa-core intel i9 processor.

"We take immense pride in introducing intuitive technology like 'TUF GAMING' and latest i9 processor in our newest 8th gen editions lined up. The updated range of gaming laptops combines robust performance accompanied with durability to deliver extreme reliability to the consumer," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.

"ROG G703" comes with 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz high refresh rate with 3ms GTG response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to ensure seamless graphics.

The device is powered by Intel Core i9-8950HK processor that has been factory-overclocked for speeds of up to 4.8GHz.

It comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and 8GB GDDR5X VRAM.

Meanwhile, "FX504" is powered by the latest 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor and features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with full "Microsoft DirectX" 12 support.

The laptop comes with a 15-inch FHD IPS display with an ultrafast 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.