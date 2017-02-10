Every Android smartphone has a secret game –Know how to open and play it

New Delhi: You have often installed several game on your smartphone, but did you know that every Android smartphone has hidden game?

Yes you heard us right! There is a secret or hidden game in every Android phone. It is the default game that depends on the phone's operating system.

So you can actually play game on your smartphone without having to download anything extra.

Those with Android Jelly bean, will have a different game than those with KitKat or Lollypop and so on.

Here's how you can open the secret game on Android and play it.

First of all go to the Settings page of your Android mobile phone.

Now scroll down and tap "About Device"

When you open "About Device" go down and press "Android version" option. You will have to quickly tap the “Android version” for four to five times.

Now a pop up will appear with your phone's OS –for example if you are running Android Lollypop, the pop up will mention that, if you are running Marshmallow, it will notify that.

Now tap on the OS version and the secret game inside your phone will start.