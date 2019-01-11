Oppo to sponsor PUBG Mobile tournament in India, winners to get Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it has partnered with Tencent Games and PUBG Corp in, for 'Oppo PUBG MOBILE India Series 2019'.

PUBG Mobile tournament will be the first official open-to-all tournament hosted in India, a company statement said. For the tournament, Oppo has sponsored a prize-pool of Rs 1 crore, including cash and Oppo smartphones.

In October, Oppo had sponsored eSports Championship - 'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile Campus Championship 2018' with a price pool of Rs 50 lakhs. The championship saw over 250,000 registrations over the span of three weeks from over 1000 colleges spread across 30 cities

The Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will unravel in four phases:

Phase No. Of Teams Qualifying Dates

Registration No Limits 9th Jan to 23rd Jan 2019

In-Game Qualifier No Limits 21st Jan to 28th Jan 2019

Online Playoffs 2000 9th Feb to 24th Feb 2019

Grand Finals 20 10th March

There are several individual awards in the grand finals set to be won as well MVP Award - Awarded to the player with maximum number of MVP The Exterminators - Awarded to the team with maximum kills The Healers - Awarded to the team with the highest number of revives The Redeemer - Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restored The Lone Ranger - Awarded to the player with the maximum survival time The Rampage Freak - Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.

In 2017, Oppo was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC.