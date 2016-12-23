close
Pokemon Go finally available on Apple Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:50
New York: Finally popular gaming sensation Pokemon Go is available on Apple Watch. On Wednesday, US-based software company and gaming app creator Niantic announced through a blog post about the availability of the game.

With Apple Watch and Pokemon GO integration, users can log each play session as a workout, with gameplay counting toward personal activity rings and receive notifications about nearby Pokemon.

Users can count distance toward hatching Pokemon Eggs and receiving Candy with their Buddy Pokemon. Once they encounter a Pokemon, they can catch it from their iPhone.

"You can receive notifications about PokeStops nearby and collect items from them and receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded," the developers said.

With IANS Inputs

First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:50

