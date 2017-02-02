Samsung launches 'curved' gaming monitor; price starts Rs 35,000

New Delhi: South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Thursday launched two variants of 'curved' gaming monitors for the Indian gaming industry with a starting price of Rs 35,000.

While the 24-inch display version has been priced at Rs 35,000, the 27-inch version has been priced at Rs 42,000.

"Gamers are demanding advanced display technologies in monitors in order to experience every nuance of the game. There is a need for better monitors for enhanced gaming experience in the country," Samsung India Director (CE B2B Business) Puneet Sethi told reporters here.

He said the launch of the curved gaming monitor is a step in that direction.

Samsung will compete with the likes of Benq and Asus, who also have a strong line-up of gaming monitors.

The monitors have a radius of 1800mm, providing an immersive experience to gamers.

"The monitor comes with a host of features like 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, making a perfect delight for gamers in India. Quantum dot technology offers a level of picture quality like the industry has never seen before," he said.

According to a CII report, India's gaming industry was valued at USD 543.08 million in 2016 and is projected to cross USD 800 million by 2022.

Computer gaming segment accounted for a share of 15.54 percent of the Indian gaming market at USD 84.4 million in 2016.

The gaming industry in India has grown rapidly over the last decade, predominantly on the back of increasing smartphone and Internet penetration coupled with rising income levels of consumers in the country.

With PTI Inputs