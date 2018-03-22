हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Child falls to death from fifth floor in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 22, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Another incident of a child falling from the balcony of a highrise to death has come to light in Ghaziabad. The incident took place in Rajnagar Extension area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday when a five-year-old boy fell off the fifth floor of an apartment. He died on the spot.

The boy reportedly climbed on a bicycle kept in the balcony of his residence and tried to look down from the balcony when his legs slipped and fell from the balcony. Hearing a loud sound, family members of the child rushed to the balcony.

Following this, they rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

This is the third incident of children falling from highrise buildings in Ghaziabad in the recent past. Recently, a four-year-old girl had died after falling from the balcony of her flat on the 10th floor of a building in Indirapuram. A resident of Jaipuria Sunrise Greens apartment, the girl suffered severe injuries on her face and later succumbed to it.

A similar incident took place in another apartment in the Indirapuram area when a 14-year-old girl fell from the balcony of her sixth floor flat in Shipra Krishna Vista apartment. A student of class 8, the girl underwent treatment at a multi-speciality hospital before she succumbed to her injuries. She had suffered multiple fractures and damage to her vital organs. She also suffered injuries to the skull and spine.

