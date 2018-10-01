हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

Ghaziabad: BSF constable allegedly shoots dead colleague at Bal Bharti school

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly shot dead a fellow constable on Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Representational Image

Ghaziabad: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly shot dead a fellow constable on Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The incident took place at around 8 am in Bal Bharti school on the Link Road area where a BSF company currently posted.

 

BSF constable Jagpreet Singh allegedly killed the fellow constable. The reason of murder is not yet clear.

The accused has now been taken into police custody. 

With agency inputs

