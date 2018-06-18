हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rape

The entire act was filmed on mobile phone

Ghaziabad shocker: 5 youths sodomise teenager, insert iron rod and film act

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, five youths allegedly raped a minor boy in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place in Modinagar on Thursday.

The victim, a 17-year-old student, had gone to fix his bike. After leaving his motorcycle at a repair shop, the teenage headed home.

The five accused persons intercepted the vicitm on the way, dragging him teenager inside a  “sodomised him”. Upon resisting, the accused persons inserted an iron rod in his rectum. The entire act was filmed on mobile phone camera, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

One of the accused youths has been targetting the victim for sometime, hurling caste slurs at him, alleged the father of the victim in his complaint. 

Another accused is the son of a police head constable.

They accused also robbed the Class 12 student of Rs 1,600, the SP said.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. 

With PTI inputs

