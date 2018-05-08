Ghaziabad: Woman gets live-in partner murder sister over property dispute

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old woman was killed allegedly over a property dispute almost eight months ago and her body was buried at an empty plot in the Loni area here, police said today.

The woman's decomposed body was recovered after the arrest of four people, including her sister, yesterday, they said.

Baby, a resident of Jauhripur, went missing on August 29, police said, adding that recently, on the basis of some new evidence in the case, police questioned Jaan Mohammad, live-in partner of Baby's sister Rekha.

Later, after Jaan's arrest it was revealed that Rekha got his sister killed by her live-in partner and four others, police officer Rojant Tyagi said.

Rekha and Baby had dispute over their parental property as the accused and their brother wanted to sell it while the victim objected to their move, police said.

On the basis of information provided by the four arrested accused the body was recovered. It has been sent for postmortem and a DNA test will be conducted to verify the identity, they said.

A manhunt is on to nab the others at-large, the police said.