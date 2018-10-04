हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Satara tops all India cleanliness ranking, Ghaziabad at 11th spot

Satara in Maharashtra stood first in the all-India cleanliness ranking

Representational image

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad has topped in Uttar Pradesh and secured 11th position across India in a cleanliness survey conducted by an independent agency appointed under the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said on Thursday.

The government, through the agency, conducted a survey of 685 districts across the country, in which Ghaziabad stood 11th, Maheswari said at a press conference here. The agency also surveyed 6,867 villages across the country. 

The parameters of the survey included sanitation, cleanliness, plantation, segregation of solid waste, rejuvenation of ponds and facelift of primary schools in remote villages. 

Satara in Maharashtra stood first in the all-India cleanliness ranking, Maheswari added.

