Man with Rs 50,000 bounty on his head arrested

GHAZIABAD: A 20-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head for his alleged involvement in robbing and killing a businessman in northwest Delhi's Shastri Nagar, was arrested by the Crime Branch.

The accused, identified as Ravi Dedha, was arrested on December 19 from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On August 22, Dedha and his accomplices followed one Sanjiv Gajwani (42) on their motorcycles from his hosiery factory at Shastri Nagar to his house in Ashok Vihar, the police said.

Gajwani was riding a scooter and was carrying a bag containing cash, police said.

As soon as Gajwani parked his vehicle in front of his house, the accused tried to snatch his bag, the police added.

When the businessman resisted, the accused allegedly shot at him thrice, they said.

The gang members then fled with Gajwani's bag containing Rs 4.15 lakh, the police said.

In September this year, two of his associates were nabbed, while he continued to be on the run along with another accomplice identified as Rajesh Kumar, they said.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest. Kumar was arrested earlier this month while Dedha was evading arrest, the police added.

A Crime Branch team, probing the incident, visited several places in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to nab Dedha, they said.

On December 19, the team received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the accused who spotted on the M M road in Loni, Ghaziabad and was nabbed, the police said.

Dedha revealed that he ran away just after the Shastri Nagar incident, they said.

He also revealed that he was involved in an incident in Seempauri in which he, along with some other men, had beaten up a toll tax employee at Apsara Border, Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Crime), said.

He was hiding since then in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and was continuously changing his location.

