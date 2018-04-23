Metro girder collapses in Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: A number of people were injured on Monday after a girder, which was being used by the Delhi Metro for the construction of a foot-over bridge, collapsed here, authorities said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to confirm the number of the injured and total damages.

"As per initial information, it appears that a steel girder which was erected for building the foot-over bridge at Mohan Nagar collapsed. Few injuries have been reported. However, we are verifying more details," a DMRC official said.

"The Chief Project Manager and General Manager/Safety of DMRC have reached the site to take stock of the situation," he added.

The bridge was being built for the upcoming Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the network.

The 9.41-km metro extension is proposed to have eight stations in Ghaziabad - Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, river Hindon and the New Bus stand.