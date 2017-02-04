Assembly elections 2017: 67% voting in Goa till 3:00 pm, says official

Panaji: Sixty seven per cent voters cast their ballot by 3 p.m. in the Goa assembly polls on Saturday, an election official said.

"Seventy per cent votes were polled in North Goa and 65 per cent voting was recorded in South Goa," a spokesperson for the Chief Electoral Officer told reporters in Panaji.

Electronic voting machines malfunctioned in at least three polling booths in the state.

While polling was rescheduled at booth number eight at Aquem in Margao town, 35 kms from here, in another booth in Vasco, EVM malfunctioning led to suspension of voting for around two hours, the official said.

EVM failure was also reported at booth number 12 in Cortalim assembly constituency in South Goa.

Goa has 11.08 lakh registered voters who can exercise their franchise till 5 p.m.

The 2012 Goa assembly polls recorded the highest-ever voting percentage at 82.2 per cent.