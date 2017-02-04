Assembly elections: First time voters in Goa get pink teddy bears
Panaji: Several first time female voters who cast their ballot in 40 selected polling booths in Goa, came away with more than just an indelible ink stain on their fingers.
Pink teddy bears were distributed at the specially designed polling stations, in a bid to incentivise young voters to vote.
The polling booths were decorated with pink balloons, pink table cloths, pink walls, while polling officials were also seen wearing pink clothes.
"The teddy bears were given to first time voters in 40 specially designed polling booths across Goa," Chief Electoral Officer Kunal told IANS.
Over 1000 teddy bears have been ordered by the election officials here.
A total of 32,354 first time voters are entitled to cast ballot in Saturday`s state assembly polls.
