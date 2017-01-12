BJP likely to announce candidates for Punjab, Goa today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will on Thursday announce names of party candidates for Punjab and Goa Assembly Elections.

The CEC finalised the names last night. Top party brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, took part in the exercise for the two states going to the polls in single-phase on February 4.

The Committee is likely to meet again on January 15 to name candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls.

The BJP will field its candidates in 23 seats in Punjab with its senior partner Shiromani Akali Dal expected to contest the remainder of the total 117 seats.

In 40-member Goa Assembly seats, BJP will fight most of the seats while a few may be left for some ally.

Assembly Elections in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be held between February 04 and March 08.

Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the states on March 11.

In Uttar Pradesh, which has a 403-member House, polls will be held on February 11 (73 constituencies), February 15 (67 constituencies), February 19 (69), February 23 (53), February 27 (52), March 03 (49) and March 08 (40).

Unlike last elections, Manipur, which recently witnessed violence raising questions whether elections would be possible now, will have a two-day polling on March 04 (38 seats) and March 08 (22 seats).

Polling will be held in Punjab and Goa together on February 04 and in Uttarakhand it will be held on February 15.

(With PTI inputs)