हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa rape

British woman rape case: Goa Police to file chargesheet by Jan 31

The accused, identified as Y Ramchandran, was arrested later from a hotel in Madgaon.

British woman rape case: Goa Police to file chargesheet by Jan 31
Representational image

Panaji: Goa Police will file chargesheet in a British woman rape case by this month-end, an officer said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 31-year-old man in a paddy field in south Goa's Canacona in the wee hours of December 21 last year when she was on her way to Palolem beach, police had said.

The accused, identified as Y Ramchandran, was arrested later from a hotel in Madgaon, around 60 kms from Canacona, and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of rape, physical assault and robbery.

Canacona police station inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai said several witnesses have been examined and the case against Ramchandran is "watertight".

"Chargesheet will be filed by the end of this month, as some evidence have been sent for scientific examination," he said, adding that at least seven witnesses have provided circumstantial evidence.

Tags:
Goa rapeBritish woman rapeGoa Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close